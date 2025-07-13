Advance Morning News
It's Sunday, July 13, 2025. Today, a review of Pamela Bridgewater's new memoir and Traci Abramson's new thriller, Drew on DOGE, Clay on Hawaiian vacations, and obituaries.
Sunday Books & Culture - Nonfiction
By Martin Davis
Ambassador Bridgewater's autobiography tracks her career from Fredericksburg to Cincinnati and across the globe.
Read the full review
Sunday Books & Culture - Fiction
By Penny A Parrish
Penny Parrish tackles Traci Hunter Abramson's newest book, "Novel Threat."
Read the full review
HUMOR: The Advance Is DOGE-ing Drew ...
By Drew Gallagher
.... Should we keep him? Take the Poll!
Read the full column
POLITICAL CARTOON: Tiny Bubbles, in the Wine
By Clay Jones
School Board members traveling to Hawaii? Clay knows all about it.
Read the political cartoon
Obituaries
By Adele Uphaus
Local obituaries for July 5-11, 2025.
Read the obits
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”