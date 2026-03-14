Advance Saturday Afternoon News
It's March 13, 2026. Today, Phil Huber on pulling democracy's levers, and the week's best.
OPINION: Who’s in the Saddle—Voters, Churches, or Billionaires?
By Phil Huber
The levers of democracy are still in the hands of the people; people simply need to start using them.
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