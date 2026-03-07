Advance Saturday Morning News
It's Saturday, March 7, 2026. Today, Eric Bonds on the Caroline Detention Center, a commendation for Barney Reiley, longtime YMCA director, and the week's best.
For a recap of last night’s game between UMW and Worcester College in Round 1 of the NCAA Tournament, read UMW Rolls in First-Round Game .… The Eagles play again tonight at 7:30 p.m. against Amherst College, with the winner advancing to the Sweet 16 next weekend.
If Caroline County Takes Money for Immigrant Detention, Does It Also Take Moral Responsibility?
By Eric Bonds
Columnist Eric Bonds on the county’s 2017 agreement with ICE to use the old Peumansend Regional Jail to house immigrants awaiting asylum or deportation.
Durant Introduces Senate Resolution Commending Longtime YMCA Director Barney Reiley
By Adele Uphaus
Reiley retired last year after four decades working for the organization.
