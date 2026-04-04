Advance Saturday News
It's Saturday, April 4. Today, an op-ed on the rumored ICE detention center in Stafford; Donnie Johnston on America's 250th; three things to stream; and the week's best.
OPINION: Silence is a Decision--Stafford Must Take a Stand on Massive Detention Center Threat
By Ines Furume
“We chose Stafford not only because it felt safe, but because it felt human; a place where people matter. The Board’s silence risks breaking that trust.”
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: Celebrate?
By Donnie Johnston
The upcoming 250th is “a big national birthday, and we should unite as one. But how do we come together as one when the man who leads us hates half of those he is sworn to serve?”
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Three Things to Stream: Video Game Adaptations
By Angela Davis
2026 is gearing up to be the year of the video game movie.
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Best of the Week
Most Read
City-Owned Trees in Idlewild Neighborhood Are Being “Topped” Without Proper Permission
Opinion
Primary Care Could Become the Primary Economic Driver in our Region
Humor: Fredericksburg Needs Your Vote to Beat Blowing Rock, NC
Humor: It’s Fredericksburg vs. DeLand, Florida
Elections
“Robust” Early Voting Turnout So Far in the April 21 Referendum
Other
Local Park Service Sites Flagged for Review Under Trump Executive Order
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