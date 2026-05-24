Advance Sunday Morning News
It's May 24, 2026. Today, Drew's ongoing Soccer Drama -- It's a winner, even if the World Cup is a sleeper; and a review of Guys and Dolls by Dennis Wemm.
HUMOR: The Taco Bellwether
By Drew Gallagher
Yes, Drew is convinced that Taco Bell will determine the winner of Group D in the World Cup. Yes, Taco Bell will make you run ... probably not for the border. So without further Adu ...
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This Show Can Do!
By Dennis Wemm
Riverside Theater presents Guys and Dolls
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