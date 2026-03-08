Advance Sunday Morning News
It's Sunday, March 8, 2026. Today, UMW pulls away in the second half to advance to the Sweet 16, Drew Gallagher on hockey, and the week's obituaries.
SPORTS NEWS: Mammoths Hit Hard, but Can't Keep Pace as UMW Advances to Sweet 16
By Martin Davis
It took a while for UMW to crack Amherst College’s defense, but once they did, the Mammoths couldn’t keep up with the Eagles.
HUMOR: Hockey, Eh?
By Drew Gallagher
Will a new bridge between Canada and the U.S. cause China to dissolve the Canadian NHL hockey teams, as the president suggests? Drew investigates.
Obituaries
Local obituaries for the week of February 28-March 6.
