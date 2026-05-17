Advance Sunday Morning News
It's May 17, 2026. Today, Drew is rooting for the Ivory Coast, and the danger of letting fearmongering drive one's actions.
HUMOR: The Ivory Coast Has a Rooter!
By Drew Gallagher
Drew is still trying to figure out how to get to a World Cup match, but the pitch seems hopelessly tilted against him.
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OPINION: Don’t fall for political fearmongering
By Grace Hong
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