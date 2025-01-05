Advance Sunday News
It's Sunday, January 5, 2025. Today's stories include a new roundabout in Spotsylvania, a Letter to the Editor, Drew Gallagher's column, a Clay Jones cartoon, book reviews, and weekly obituaries.
Construction to Begin on New Roundabout in Spotsylvania
By Hank Silverberg
Weather permitting, construction will begin Monday, January 6, on a new roundabout at the intersections of Old Plank Road (Route 610) and Chancellor Road (Route 674) in Spotsylvania County.
Read the full story
Sunday Books and Culture
This week’s favorites include Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinken’s young adult WWII tale “The Bletchley Riddle” and Keith O Brien’s Pete Rose biography “Charlie Hustle.”
Read the reviews
Letters to the Editor
Readers react to the latest NDP podcast, and Jay Brock.
Read the letters
Drew Gallagher: A “Rocky” Start to the New Year
This holiday season I was touched when Academy Award-nominated actor Sylvester Stallone reached out to me to make certain that me and my little buddy were doing okay.
Read the full column
Clay Jones: Bridge Crossing
Clay’s thoughts on the new bridge crossing the Rappahannock River.
See and share the cartoon
Local Obituaries
To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.
Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism
The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:
First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.
First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.
First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project
Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:
And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).
For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.
Your contributions 100% support our journalists.
Help us as we continue to grow!