Advance Sunday News
It's Sunday, February 15, 2026. Today, Drew recalls a trip to the Kennedy Center, a Clay Jones cartoon, a review of Don Winslow’s crime thriller “The Final Score," and the week's obituaries.
HUMOR: A DC Fairytale
By Drew Gallagher
Photo - In order of preference: 1. Photo we take, 2. UnSplash photo from Substack, 3. photo from Openverse.com
Drew recalls a 2018 family trip to the Kennedy Center.
Read the full article
POLITICAL CARTOON: Snow Driver
By Clay Jones
There’s been lots of snow and ice, but kids still need to get to school.
See the cartoon
Sunday Books and Culture
Penny Parrish reviews Don Winslow’s gripping and graphic crime thriller “The Final Score.”
Read the review
Local Obituaries
Local obituaries for February 7-13, 2026.
Read the obituaries
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”