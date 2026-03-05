By Martin Davis

Seeded fourth, the UMW Eagles host three teams from Massachusetts this weekend in the opening round of the Division III NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. For sports fans, it gets no better.

By Drew Gallagher

Kristi Noem, the controversial head of DHS, was fired today. The move didn’t surprise Drew Gallagher, who long ago so through Noem. On the occasion of Noem’s firing, and in memory of Cricket, we are rerunning this classic column by Gallagher.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”