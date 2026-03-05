Advance Thursday Evening News
This afternoon, the NCAA Basketball Tournament comes to the Anderson Center and Coach Kahn does an interview with the Advance, plus, in memory of Cricket, we rerun one of Drew's best.
NEWS: NCAA Championship Basketball Comes to Fredericksburg This Weekend
By Martin Davis
Seeded fourth, the UMW Eagles host three teams from Massachusetts this weekend in the opening round of the Division III NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. For sports fans, it gets no better.
CLASSIC COLUMN: Cricket’s Big Day
By Drew Gallagher
Kristi Noem, the controversial head of DHS, was fired today. The move didn’t surprise Drew Gallagher, who long ago so through Noem. On the occasion of Noem’s firing, and in memory of Cricket, we are rerunning this classic column by Gallagher.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”