Advance Thursday Evening News
This evening, the state Department of Rail and Public Transportation wants your input into the future of freight & passenger rail service, and vote for FXBG as "Best Main Street in the South."
Opinion Wanted on Rail Transport in Region
By Hank Silverberg
Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation seeking public input via online survey.
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Vote for Fredericksburg as Best Southern Main Street
By Adele Uphaus
PHOTO
FXBG is in the running for the title, bestowed annually by Garden and Gun magazine.
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