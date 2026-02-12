Advance Thursday Morning News
It's February 12, 2026. Today, a tool that allows readers to understand their digital footprint (it's easy, and costs nothing to use), and a letter about the media dropping the ball on tax reporting.
DIGITAL INSIGHTS: What's Your Data Center Footprint?
By Martin Davis and Rose Maddox
How much data center space does your digital life occupy? How much does your digital use tax the electric grid? And how would your policy choices affect both? A simple app lets you know. Try it!
Read the Full Article
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Why the News Media Owes Us an Apology
The overlooked equalized tax rate deserves better coverage by the media.
Read the Full Letter
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”