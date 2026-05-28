Advance Thursday Morning News
It's May 28, 2026. Today, what's the status of Fredericksburg City Schools travel expenditures audit, Martin Davis on the reporter's life, and Stafford School Board gets update on bullying.
Still Waiting on Travel Audit; Questions about Travel Comment in General Audit
By Adele Uphaus
An audit of City School Board travel expenses that was to have been completed in December 2025 is “still in process,” and a comment about travel in the general audit appears to have been edited.
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A REPORTER’S LIFE: Bridging New Technologies and Public Understanding
By Martin Davis
Data centers may prove to be the most important story of this decade. Telling it well demands mastering facts, while piecing together a richer, contextual story.
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Stafford School Board Receives Update on Anti-Bullying Campaigns and Bullying in Schools
By Adele Uphaus
Education this year has focused on making sure everyone understands the definition of bullying.
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