Advance Thursday Morning News
It's February 26, 2026. Today, local grocery stores show the way to community life in supporting the Food Bank, and the editor on ending the perpetual cycle of campaigns.
NEWS: From Store Shelves to Tables
By Martin Davis
Grocery stores and grocery workers are a moral force for good in local communities.
FROM THE EDITOR: State of the Union, Democratic Response, and the End of Campaigning
By Martin Davis
The best line Tuesday night was about fixing a problem. It’s no coincidence that few picked up on it.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”