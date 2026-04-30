Advance Thursday Morning News
It's April 30, 2026. Today, Stafford bumps tax rate - again; Fredericksburg eyes tax increase, too; and why data centers aren't the issue, but a poor understanding of modern life.
Stafford Supervisors Approve 4 Cent Real Estate Tax Increase
By Adele Uphaus
Supervisors also approved the budget for next fiscal year, and referred comprehensive plan amendments regarding the location of high voltage transmission lines to the Planning Commission.
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Fredericksburg City Council Approves First Read of Budget, 4-Cent Tax Increase
By Adele Uphaus
Among budget drivers are increasing needs of kids supported by the Children’s Services Act, which supports vulnerable youth and families in the city.
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OPINION: The Problem Isn’t Data Centers, It’s a Poor Understanding of Modern Life
By Martin Davis
Building data centers is not without issues and concerns. But step beyond the fearmongering pushed by some, and a more complex picture emerges.
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