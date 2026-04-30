By Adele Uphaus

Supervisors also approved the budget for next fiscal year, and referred comprehensive plan amendments regarding the location of high voltage transmission lines to the Planning Commission.

By Adele Uphaus

Among budget drivers are increasing needs of kids supported by the Children’s Services Act, which supports vulnerable youth and families in the city.

By Martin Davis

Building data centers is not without issues and concerns. But step beyond the fearmongering pushed by some, and a more complex picture emerges.

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