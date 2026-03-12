Advance Thursday Morning News
It's Thursday, March 12, 2026. Today, teacher-bashing is back in Spotsylvania, and a re-run of last week's History Thursday piece, updated with new information provided by a reader.
ANALYSIS: In Spotsylvania, Teacher Bashing Is Back
By Martin Davis
Blaming teachers is never the answer; doing so reveals a profound lack of understanding about the work they are engaged in.
History Thursday: 110 Caroline Street
By Adele Uphaus
A home for working-class families from 1887 through the 20th-century.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”