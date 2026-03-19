Advance Thursday Morning News
It's Thursday, March 19, 2026. Today, unauthorized individuals have boarded Fredericksburg City school buses twice in the past year, and "Talking Richmond" with Del. Nicole Cole.
Unauthorized Individuals Transported to Fredericksburg City Schools Twice in Past Year
By Adele Uphaus
The individual who trespassed at James Monroe High School last year and was arrested in New Jersey was transported to the school via school bus, just as the individual who was arrested last week did.
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Talking Richmond: The End and the Beginning
By Nicole Cole
Del. Nicole Cole sums up her first General Assembly session and looks ahead to what’s next.
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