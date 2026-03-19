By Adele Uphaus

The individual who trespassed at James Monroe High School last year and was arrested in New Jersey was transported to the school via school bus, just as the individual who was arrested last week did.

By Nicole Cole

Del. Nicole Cole sums up her first General Assembly session and looks ahead to what’s next.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”