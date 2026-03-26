Advance Thursday Morning News
It's March 26, 2026. Today, the Fredericksburg Planning Commission rejects a housing project, and the editor on competing protests this weekend and the politics of rage.
City Staff Disapprove First Site Plan Application for Greenbrier Development
By Adele Uphaus
The developer is expected to submit a revised second application.
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FROM THE EDITOR: The Politics of Rage Is Alive and Well …
By Martin Davis
The fix is right before us, but it requires a shift in how we think about K-12 education.
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