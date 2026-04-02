Advance Thursday News
It's Thursday, April 2. Today, local Park Service sites among those flagged for review under Trump EO, an op-ed on redistricting, & talking with the sister co-owners of Kilwins of FXBG.
Local Park Service Sites Flagged for Review Under Trump Executive Order
By Adele Uphaus
Park Service sites were asked to identify public-facing material that could be in violation of Executive Order 14253, “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”
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OPINION: Balancing Fair Maps and Politics in Virginia
By Phil Huber
Decision in redistricting referendum “deserves a careful look, not just partisan talking points.”
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Kilwins of Fredericksburg is a Family Affair
By Sophie Hubbard
“We want to be part of people’s memories,” says Jenna Bowen, who owns the newly-opened Kilwins store in downtown Fredericksburg with her sister, Sandra Duff.
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