Advance Thursday News
It's Thursday, April 16. Today, trees planted at Walker-Grant Middle School need to be replanted for a second time; an analysis of the housing market; and celebrating local Black baseball.
35 Trees Planted at New Walker-Grant Middle School Last Summer Did Not Survive
By Adele Uphaus
Many of the trees were not planted to the city’s specifications either last summer or this spring when they were replanted.
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‘Camaraderie and Love; That’s All We Had’
Baseball officially integrated today in 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and beyond, the color line held - and so did Black baseball.
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ANALYSIS: Up, Up, and Up
By Martin Davis
The affordable housing crisis is growing more acute in Stafford and Spotsylvania. Demographic changes are only adding to the challenge.
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