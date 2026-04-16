By Adele Uphaus

Many of the trees were not planted to the city’s specifications either last summer or this spring when they were replanted.

Baseball officially integrated today in 1947 when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Stafford and beyond, the color line held - and so did Black baseball.

By Martin Davis

The affordable housing crisis is growing more acute in Stafford and Spotsylvania. Demographic changes are only adding to the challenge.

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