Advance Tuesday Afternoon News
This evening, Fredericksburg City Public Schools' proposed budget for next fiscal year, and an overview of tonight's Stafford School Board meetings.
Fredericksburg’s Proposed School Budget for Next Year is “A Good Start”
By Adele Uphaus
Budget includes a 7% compensation increase for staff and 15 new positions.
Stafford School Board February 10 Meeting Preview
By Adele Uphaus
The meeting includes a public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2027.
