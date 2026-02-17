Advance Tuesday Evening News
This evening, Sister Cities launch lecture series for America's 250th birthday, and the New Dominion Podcast is back with Jeh Hicks talking about housing and Goolrick's.
Lecture Series on Fredericksburg's Sister Cities Begins February 18
By Adele Uphaus
Part of the VA250 celebrations, the series will focus on the contributions of the sister city countries to the cultural fabric of America.
Read the Full Article
NEW DOMINION PODCAST
By Cori Blanch
Jeh Hicks from the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association
Read the Full Article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”