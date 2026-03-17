Advance Tuesday Evening News
This evening, Del. Phil Scott looks back on the just-completed session in Talking Richmond, and the Advance announces a new series on affordability.
TALKING RICHMOND: End of Session, Affordability, and Bipartisanship
By Del. Phil Scott
Del. Phil Scott looks back on the recent session and looks ahead to getting a budget in place.
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NEW SERIES: The Affordability Trap
By Martin Davis
Promising to lower prices is a winning campaign hand. Delivering on those promises is the challenge. Our new series looks at the affordability crisis, and why it’s so difficult to address.
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