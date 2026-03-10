By Martin Davis

Funds will be used to make improvements along Leeland Road in Stafford, at the intersection of Harrison and Salem in Spotsylvania, and along Exit 126 on I95.

By Nolan Stout

Virginia Railway Express is on track for a big expansion in service by 2030, with its new CEO hoping for a total transformation of the system by 2050.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”