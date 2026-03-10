Advance Tuesday Evening News
This evening is all about transportation. Congressman Vindman visits Spotsylvania and Stafford to announce transportation funding, and VRE's new CEO puts forward bold vision.
NEWS: Rep. Eugene Vindman Secures $1.35 Million for Spotsylvania, Stafford Transportation Projects
By Martin Davis
Funds will be used to make improvements along Leeland Road in Stafford, at the intersection of Harrison and Salem in Spotsylvania, and along Exit 126 on I95.
Read the full article
From commuter service to full regional rail system: New Virginia Railway Express CEO lays ambitious expansion plans
By Nolan Stout
Virginia Railway Express is on track for a big expansion in service by 2030, with its new CEO hoping for a total transformation of the system by 2050.
Read the Full Article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”