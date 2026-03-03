By Adele Uphaus

Photo by dlxmedia.hu on Unsplash

The revisions will provide “greater clarity and more specificity” to the public comment process, staff said.

By Martin Davis

Races in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Texas may provide clues not only to where the national Democratic and Republican parties are headed, but how deep moderate Dems’ power runs.

This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”