Advance Tuesday Evening News
This evening, the Fredericksburg School Board considers revisions to public comments policy, and what tonight's primaries mean for Virginia.
Fredericksburg School Board Considering Revisions to Public Comment Policy
By Adele Uphaus
The revisions will provide “greater clarity and more specificity” to the public comment process, staff said.
FROM THE EDITOR: An Election Year Like No Other
By Martin Davis
Races in Arkansas, North Carolina, and Texas may provide clues not only to where the national Democratic and Republican parties are headed, but how deep moderate Dems’ power runs.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”