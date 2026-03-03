Advance Tuesday Morning News
It's March 3, 2026. Today, Early Voting for April 21 Special Election gets go-ahead, and meet Alyssa Brown of King George who is Miss Virginia Wheelchair 2026.
NEWS: Early Voting Gets Go-ahead
By Martin Davis
Ruling in Lynchburg Circuit Court opens way for Early Voting to begin across Virginia.
Alyssa Brown of King George is Miss Wheelchair Virginia 2026
By Adele Uphaus
Brown is advocating for informed sensitivity training on disability for people who work in public-facing jobs.
