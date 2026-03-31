Advance Tuesday News
It's Tuesday, March 31, 2026. Today, a look at turnout so far in the April 21 special election, an analysis of the recent real estate market, & why you should vote for FXBG over Blowing Rock, NC!
Editor’s Note: The Advance is publishing one edition daily in the morning for the week of March 30-April 5. We will return to our twice daily schedule next week.
“Robust” Early Voting Turnout So Far in the April 21 Referendum
By Adele Uphaus
About midway through early voting, turnout is exceeding last year’s governor’s election in some area localities.
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ANALYSIS: Localities, Buyers in Love with Larger Homes
By Martin Davis
If we’re to grow more affordable housing, however, both are going to have to adjust their expectations.
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HUMOR: Fredericksburg Needs Your Vote to Beat Blowing Rock, NC
By Drew Gallagher
Drew Gallagher interviews Mayor Kerry Devine about why Fredericksburg deserves to win in the Final Four round of Garden and Gun’s Best Main Street in the South competition.
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This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”