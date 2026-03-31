Editor’s Note: The Advance is publishing one edition daily in the morning for the week of March 30-April 5. We will return to our twice daily schedule next week.

By Adele Uphaus

About midway through early voting, turnout is exceeding last year’s governor’s election in some area localities.

By Martin Davis

If we’re to grow more affordable housing, however, both are going to have to adjust their expectations.

By Drew Gallagher

Drew Gallagher interviews Mayor Kerry Devine about why Fredericksburg deserves to win in the Final Four round of Garden and Gun’s Best Main Street in the South competition.

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