Advance Tuesday News
It's Tuesday, May 12, 2026. Today, a spotlight on the regional military affairs council, growing needs for Children's Services Act in the city, celebrating Bike to School day, & UMW's commencement.
Working to Create a Stronger Regional Military Affairs Council
By Martin Davis
“Our job is to help the region see the full picture and understand how important these defense assets are to both the nation and our community.”
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City Council to Consider Allocating Mid-Fiscal Year Funds to Support Services for Vulnerable Children
By Adele Uphaus
The population served by the Children’s Services Act has increased in the past five years.
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City Schools Celebrate National Bike & Roll to School Day
By Adele Uphaus
Groups biked to three of the city’s public schools.
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PHOTOS: University of Mary Washington Graduates Class of 2026
The university held its annual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 9.
View the photo gallery
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