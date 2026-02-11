Advance Wednesday Evening News
This evening, Rep. Eugene Vindman joins congressional colleagues in effort to lower utility costs, and the Fredericksburg Art Commission's quarterly art supply drive is underway.
Vindman Helps Launch Congressional Lowering Utility Bills Caucus
By Adele Uphaus
The caucus, announced this week, brings together 16 lawmakers to find legislative solutions to the ongoing energy affordability crisis in Virginia and around the country.
Fredericksburg Arts Commission Hosting Art Supply Drive for Empowerhouse
By Adele Uphaus
Supplies will support “therapeutic, educational, and empowerment-based programming for survivors and their families.”
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”