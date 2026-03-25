Advance Wednesday Evening News
This evening, Fredericksburg City Council will advertise a 5-cent tax rate increase, and an invitation to a roundtable discussion and tea reception in honor of Women's History Month.
Fredericksburg City Council to Advertise 5-Cent Real Estate Tax Rate Increase
By Adele Uphaus
The adopted rate can not exceed the advertised rate, which is subject to a public hearing on April 21. Council also discussed employee compensation.
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League of Women Voters Presents “Seats at the Table: Women Shaping Our Community”
By Adele Uphaus
Tickets are available for the Women’s History Month discussion and tea reception to be held Saturday.
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