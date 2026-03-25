By Adele Uphaus

The adopted rate can not exceed the advertised rate, which is subject to a public hearing on April 21. Council also discussed employee compensation.

By Adele Uphaus

Tickets are available for the Women’s History Month discussion and tea reception to be held Saturday.

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