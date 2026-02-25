Advance Wednesday Evening News
This evening, "tough" budget discussions begin in Stafford. Also, Canstruction is coming to Spotsylvania Towne Center.
“Tough” Budget Conversations Begin in Stafford
By Adele Uphaus
Board of Supervisors Chair Deuntay Diggs: “We’re looking at two years, maybe three, of hard conversations.”
Two Ways Spotsylvania Towne Centre is Addressing Food Insecurity
By Adele Uphaus
A big donation, and a canned-food construction competition.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”