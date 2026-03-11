Advance Wednesday Evening News
This evening, the Fredericksburg City Manager presents his recommended budget, and a new study of Black women sponsored by the American Cancer Society seeks local participants.
Recommended Fredericksburg City Budget Includes 4-Cent Real Estate Tax Increase
By Adele Uphaus
City Manager Tim Baroody presented his recommended budget for fiscal year 2027 during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Central Commonwealth Black Caucus Encourages Black Women to Enroll in Cancer Study
By Adele Uphaus
The VOICES of Black Women study seeks to understand challenges and improve outcomes for this population.
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”