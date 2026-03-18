Advance Wednesday Evening News
This afternoon, the city of Fredericksburg opens its budget discussions, and in Stafford the Board of Supervisors wrestles with looming costs coming from the General Assembly.
Impact of Tax Relief Programs Presented at City Council Budget Work Session
By Adele Uphaus
Council on Tuesday met for the first of weekly work sessions on the budget for next fiscal year.
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NEWS: Richmond Front-of-Mind for Stafford Supervisors
By Martin Davis
Concerns about how costs associated with collective bargaining, the Family Medical Leave Act, and veterans’ tax relief will affect Stafford’s budget weigh heavily on Board members.
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