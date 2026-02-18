Advance Wednesday Morning
It's Wednesday, February 18, 2026. Today, what bills introduced by local legislators have made it through "crossover," and Donnie Johnston on the Moon of the Polecat.
These Bills from Fredericksburg Area Reps Have “Crossed Over”
By Adele
February 17 marked the midpoint of the 2026 legislative session in the General Assembly.
Read the full article
DONNIE JOHNSTON: Polecat Moon
By Donnie Johnston
It is mating time, and the skunks are out and about.
Read the Full Article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”