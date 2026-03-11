Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's Wednesday, March 11, 2026. Today, the 2026 General Assembly session wraps up Saturday--what bills from local legislators are still alive? Plus, Donnie Johnston on Daylight Savings Time.
What Bills from Local Legislators Are Still Moving Forward?
By Adele Uphaus
Here are the bills from Fredericksburg-area representatives that are likely heading to Gov. Abigail Spanberger’s desk.
DONNIE JOHNSTON: Thank Goodness We Are Back in Daylight Savings Time
By Donnie Johnston
Sunset is later, and potatoes and beets are in the ground, but consistently warm days are still a ways away.
