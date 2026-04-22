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Tuesday’s election is being touted as a decisive victory by Virginia’s Democrats. An early reading of the results suggests more caution is warranted.

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Staff recommend deferral of one project and denial of another.

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By Donnie Johnston

Recalling an unsolved mystery from the 1960s.

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By Rev. Richard Cizik

Connecting climate change with the affordability crisis.

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