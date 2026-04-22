Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's Wednesday, April 22. Today, redistricting; two data center public hearings before the Stafford Planning Commission; Donnie Johnston on an unsolved mystery; and an op-ed on climate change.
ANALYSIS: Twelve That Changed Course
By Martin Davis
Tuesday’s election is being touted as a decisive victory by Virginia’s Democrats. An early reading of the results suggests more caution is warranted.
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Stafford Planning Commission to Hold Public Hearings on Two Data Center Projects
By Adele Uphaus
Staff recommend deferral of one project and denial of another.
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: The Strip Poker Robbery
By Donnie Johnston
Recalling an unsolved mystery from the 1960s.
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OPINION: Yes, Climate Change is an Issue for Voters
By Rev. Richard Cizik
Connecting climate change with the affordability crisis.
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