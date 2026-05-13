Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's May 13. Today, Today, Go Virginia Region grants for extended career pathways, the library fund for literacy and learning, and Donnie writes of the Woodville Tornado.
Stafford, Caroline Awarded GO Virginia Region 6 Funding to Support Extended Career Pathways
By Adele Uphaus
Funding will help train students in data center operations, logistics, GIS, supply chain management, unmanned aviation, fiber, and more.
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Community Foundation, Regional Library Announce The Library Fund for Literacy and Learning
By Adele Uphaus
New endowment established to support library programming.
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COLUMN: Woodville Tornado Was an Unwelcome Visitor Nearly a Century Ago
By Donnie Johnston
Virginia is far from Tornado Alley, but Mother Nature is an unpredictable force. And 97 years ago this month, the Old Dominion got an bitter taste of life on the Plains.
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