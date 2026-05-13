By Adele Uphaus

Funding will help train students in data center operations, logistics, GIS, supply chain management, unmanned aviation, fiber, and more.

By Adele Uphaus

New endowment established to support library programming.

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By Donnie Johnston

Virginia is far from Tornado Alley, but Mother Nature is an unpredictable force. And 97 years ago this month, the Old Dominion got an bitter taste of life on the Plains.

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