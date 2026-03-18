Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's Wednesday, March 18. This morning, the case of 204 Lewis Street continues, and Donnie Johnston on war with Iran.
Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Appealing City Building Official’s “Notice of Unsafe Structure” Issued to 204 Lewis Street
By Adele Uphaus
Historic structure is at the center of a 2025 Virginia Supreme Court decision and an ongoing case between HFFI and the city.
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: On War with Iran
By Donnie Johnston
“I, like many others, have no idea what we are trying to accomplish in Iran.”
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