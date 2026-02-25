Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Today, Court Appointed Special Advocate programs could see a funding increase in proposed state budget, and Donnie Johnston on tariffs.
Budget Amendment Would Provide First Funding Increase since 2008 to Virginia’s Court-Appointed Special Advocate Programs
By Adele Uphaus
The increase would help local programs, such as Rappahannock CASA, provide support and advocacy to more children.
DONNIE JOHNSTON: Illegal Tariffs
By Donnie Johnston
“I’m waiting for the $5,000 check Trump promised a year ago and the $1,500 check (or was it $2,000) that he promised later. Now I’m waiting to be reimbursed for the money I spent on illegal tariffs.”
