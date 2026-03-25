Advance Wednesday Morning News
It's March 24. Today, the Advance gets a look at Youth for Tomorrow, and Donnie Johnston is begging for rain.
FROM THE EDITOR: Teaching Students How Important and Valuable They Are
By Martin Davis
Youth for Tomorrow works with the most-challenging students in the commonwealth. From abuse to drug addiction to sex trafficking, YFT faces it all with appreciation for the beauty in each child.
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COLUMN: We Need Rain!
By Martin Davis
Yes, the January snowstorm helped, but not nearly enough. Oh - and for those wondering - it’s time to plant potatoes.
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