By Martin Davis

Youth for Tomorrow works with the most-challenging students in the commonwealth. From abuse to drug addiction to sex trafficking, YFT faces it all with appreciation for the beauty in each child.

By Martin Davis

Yes, the January snowstorm helped, but not nearly enough. Oh - and for those wondering - it’s time to plant potatoes.

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