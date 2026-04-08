By Adele Uphaus

Elizabeth Spooner’s tombstone was found abandoned on a Spotsylvania farm. Long part of the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s collection, it will be placed in the Masonic Cemetery with that of her father & son this weekend.

Plus, FAM’s schedule of events commemorating America’s 250th.

By Donnie Johnston

“If we accept the benefits of progress, we must also live with its adverse effects.”

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By Adele Uphaus

Rudi, one of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s K9s, will be outfitted going forward with a bulletproof vest, thanks to a $2,000 donation from Kasper Mechanical.

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By Adele Uphaus

Virginia State Police have concluded an investigation into a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy and will not be seeking criminal charges against him.

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