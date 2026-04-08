Advance Wednesday Morning News
Today, "giving flowers" to a forgotten Rev War-era woman; Donnie Johnston on power lines; a donation for FXBG K9 Rudi; & state police won't charge Spotsy deputy after investigation.
“Giving Flowers” to a Forgotten Wife and Mother
By Adele Uphaus
Elizabeth Spooner’s tombstone was found abandoned on a Spotsylvania farm. Long part of the Fredericksburg Area Museum’s collection, it will be placed in the Masonic Cemetery with that of her father & son this weekend.
Plus, FAM’s schedule of events commemorating America’s 250th.
Read the full article
DONNIE JOHNSTON: On the Joshua Falls-Yeat Transmission Line
By Donnie Johnston
“If we accept the benefits of progress, we must also live with its adverse effects.”
Read the full article
Donation from Kasper Mechanical Will Fund Bulletproof Vest for Fredericksburg Police K9
By Adele Uphaus
Rudi, one of the Fredericksburg Police Department’s K9s, will be outfitted going forward with a bulletproof vest, thanks to a $2,000 donation from Kasper Mechanical.
Read the full article
State Police Investigation Into Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputy Complete; No Criminal Charges Pressed
By Adele Uphaus
Virginia State Police have concluded an investigation into a Spotsylvania Sheriff’s deputy and will not be seeking criminal charges against him.
Read the full article
This article is published under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND. It can be distributed for noncommercial purposes and must include the following: “Published with permission by FXBG Advance.”