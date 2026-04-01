By Adele Uphaus

This type of aggressive pruning is detrimental to the trees, according to the city arborist and volunteer Tree Stewards, and is considered a misdemeanor, per City Code.

By Mike and Pat Worsham

Last year, the Worshams hosted a monarch caterpillar and witnessed its transformation into a butterfly. Here’s how you can attract one of your own.

By Donnie Johnston

How about a few random thoughts today?

By Adele Uphaus

Ward 4, precinct 2 voters will cast ballots at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library downtown branch for the April 21 special election only.

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