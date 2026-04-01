Advance Wednesday News
It's Wed, April 1. Today, city-owned trees being "topped" in Idlewild without permission; a guest column on how to attract monarch butterflies; Donnie Johnston; & a polling location change.
City-Owned Trees in Idlewild Neighborhood Are Being “Topped” Without Proper Permission
By Adele Uphaus
This type of aggressive pruning is detrimental to the trees, according to the city arborist and volunteer Tree Stewards, and is considered a misdemeanor, per City Code.
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GUEST COLUMN: Consider Native Plants to Attract Your Own Butterfly Guest
By Mike and Pat Worsham
Last year, the Worshams hosted a monarch caterpillar and witnessed its transformation into a butterfly. Here’s how you can attract one of your own.
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: On Trees, COVID, Chocolate, the Moon, Baseball, and March Madness
By Donnie Johnston
How about a few random thoughts today?
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April 21 Polling Location Change for Fredericksburg’s Ward 4, Precinct 2
By Adele Uphaus
Ward 4, precinct 2 voters will cast ballots at the Central Rappahannock Regional Library downtown branch for the April 21 special election only.
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