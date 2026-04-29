By Martin Davis

If you haven’t been to the pump in a few days, buckle up. It’s going to cost you more - a lot more.

By Adele Uphaus

Four female educators and administrators are in leadership positions in statewide organizations.

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By Adele Uphaus

“Gabby is my baby,” author Shaberia Kirk says. “She let me know as a person that I still have plenty of options.”

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By Donnie Johnston

It’s been a rough start for farmers. Drought is only part of the problem. Warm temps followed by freezing nights are harming summer’s apple and peach crops.

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