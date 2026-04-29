Advance Wednesday News
It's Wednesday, April 29. Today, gas prices spike, women leaders from Caroline County schools recognized, a local author spotlight, and Donnie Johnston on Mother Nature's fickle ways.
NEWS: Oil Prices Surge, So Do Prices at the Pump
By Martin Davis
If you haven’t been to the pump in a few days, buckle up. It’s going to cost you more - a lot more.
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Caroline County Schools Celebrates Women Leaders in Statewide Positions
By Adele Uphaus
Four female educators and administrators are in leadership positions in statewide organizations.
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Local Author’s First Book is a “How-To” Manual for Families, and a Self-Healing Process
By Adele Uphaus
“Gabby is my baby,” author Shaberia Kirk says. “She let me know as a person that I still have plenty of options.”
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DONNIE JOHNSTON: An Unpredictable Old Gal
By Donnie Johnston
It’s been a rough start for farmers. Drought is only part of the problem. Warm temps followed by freezing nights are harming summer’s apple and peach crops.
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