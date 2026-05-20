Advance Wednesday News
It's Wednesday, May 20. Today, a Spotsylvania incident showcases the growing number of immigrants choosing voluntary departure; the editor on political violence; and Donnie Johnston on Cuba.
Noncitizens Are Choosing Voluntary Departure in Increasing Numbers
By Adele Uphaus
An incident in Spotsylvania reveals how this destabilizes a family.
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FROM THE EDITOR: More Violence, More Division, Less Understanding
By Martin Davis
Monday’s shooting in San Diego at a mosque again draws attention to political violence. Understanding it, however, is hampered by dispersed data, conflicting definitions, and more.
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OPINION: Cuba’s Next ...
By Donnie Johnston
... why, God only knows.
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