FXBG Advance

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Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
3h

P.S. Thanks for your article, Mr. Silverberg.

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Robert Kravetz's avatar
Robert Kravetz
3h

I just texted Matt Yost, one of GFL's door-to-door salesmen, urging GFL to reply to Choice's allegations, and offering to send him this article. Mr. Yost came around on his skateboard in June. He parked his car in our Woodlawn neighborhood, then went door to door on his skateboard, offering what sounded like a better service than Choice. We used to have GFL, so we went back. Our new GFL service starts today, and is half the price for twice the service. Is it too good to be true? I don't know yet, but if its not, we'll go back. If Choice and GFL can sort this out, everyone will have better service at a reasonable price, and without anything perceived to be deceptive sales practices. "Sunlight is the best of disinfectants." - Justice Louis Brandeis, 1913.

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