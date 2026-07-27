Steve Watkins, ADVANCE EDITOR

WEEKEND FREDLINES

‘Almost rioting in the ER’: A year after MWHC’s split from RAF, a troublesome image emerges by Adele Uphaus, July 26, 2026

Numerous health professionals describe dysfunction at Mary Washington Healthcare in year since hospital corporation ended contract with Radiology Associate of Fredericksburg: “inconsistency in the quality of patient care; difficulty scheduling patients for procedures; extended wait times for medical imaging to be read in inpatient and emergency room settings; missed diagnoses; and a disconnect between referring physicians and the radiology department that has resulted in patients being turned away after arriving for a scheduled procedure.” MUST READ.

Caroline Panning Commission defers vote on Carmel technology campus

By Taft Coghill, July 24, 2026

Supporters and opponents debate possibility of a data center also being included in development of 1,111 acres if rezoned from “Rural Preservation” to “Industrial” between Jericho road and U.S. Route 1 and along Zion Road and Oxford Road in Caroline County.

A call to arms: Fredericksburg’s gun giveback program becomes template for new state law

By Joey LoMonaco, July 24. 2026

Bill sponsored by Delegate Josh Cole became law July 1 and gives all cities, counties, and law-enforcement agencies in Virginia permission to implement firearm surrender programs modeled after Fredericksburg’s.

(All FLS articles pay-walled)

VOCA cuts threaten services for Virginia abuse victims

By Pilar Davis, July 26, 2026

More than 50 percent in cuts over the past five years to federal Victims of Crime Act funding means local organizations are forced to cut staff and services. MUST READ.

Virginia hemp crackdown takes effect Aug. 15, reshaping THC products

By Meredith Lindemon, Richmond Times Dispatch, July 24, 2026

Under new rules, hemp products sold in Virginia can’t contain more than 2 milligrams of THC per package. “For consumers, that could mean fewer familiar gummies, tinctures, vapes and THC-infused drinks on the shelves.” Change to the law takes place ten months before licensed recreational marijuana stories are allowed to open on July 1, 2027.

Cyclospora outbreak exposes gaps in public health systems

By Patrick Neustatter, July 26, 2026

Cuts to federal agencies make it harder to track down, and address, causes of food borne illnesses such as the recent outbreak of Cyclospora that’s been potentially connected to some brands of lettuce.

Suspect faces charges in prolonged sexual abuse of child

By Keith Epps, July 24, 2026

Spotsylvania man indicted on charges of raping young girl more than 100 times over a period of several years.

Fredericksburg still dealing with sewer overflow problems

By Scott Shenk, July 24, 2026

Thirteen incidents near February have caused nearly 170,000 gallons of untreated wastewater to escape from manholes and treatment plant.

Manslaughter charges mount as Stafford denies bail to driver

By Keith Epps, July 24, 2026

Driver in fatal May 29 bus crash on interstate 95 to remain in Rappahannock Regional Jail after indictment on additional charges and denial of bond.

Speed cameras on Interstate 81 in Staunton net nearly 20,000 tickets

USA Today Network, July 20, 2026

Cameras along lane-widening project near Staunton has generated more than $1.9 million in fines in first two months.