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Michael Brian O’Keefe's avatar
Michael Brian O’Keefe
5h

I’ve had similar experiences traveling abroad and around our country. And I agree with your observations and at times share your optimism, and I agree that we Americans need to search for common ground.

But! And I wish there was not a but…I’ve also been down that road before. I’ve told myself previously that Trump and MAGA are not going to implement Project 2025 and that our democratic institutions, especially our legal system, will protect us against extremism and corruption.

So, I’m all in with the idea of talking out political differences and finding common ground, but I’m certain that the gloves are off; that we really are engaged on a constitutional level in an existential battle for our democracy. And that’s my reservation about relaxing in any manner regarding things like election rule changes, devaluing human life based on ethnicity, religion, gender related identity, race, or any other status-type offense category.

You write very insightful essays, spot on every time. And I know, based on essays you’ve written in the very recent past, that you’re not advocating surrender. So, how do we balance these conflicting principles?

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Ranjit Singh's avatar
Ranjit Singh
6h

Well said. Polarization makes money for the jerks who don't actually care about the country or its people.

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