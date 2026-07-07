FXBG Advance

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John East's avatar
John East
5h

No TDS here.

I'm willing to bet that someone on the US team took advantage of this with all the money involved...Follow the money....

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janet bell's avatar
janet bell
6h

I am guessing you have TDS!

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