By Phil Huber, ADVANCE COLUMNIST

Photo by Molly Riley, White House Photographer/Wikimedia Commons

If the government executes someone in our name, should we be able to watch? And if we should, does that mean the government should broadcast the death live to the world?

Those are different questions. The proposed livestream of Nidal Hasan’s firing-squad execution deserves more than an instinctive yes or no. It requires weighing what the public would learn against what making a death publicly available would set in motion.

The Pentagon announced plans to livestream the December 3 execution of Hasan, convicted of killing 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009. The BBC reported the announcement; subsequent statements by President Trump have left the broadcast decision uncertain, according to CBS News, though just yesterday he said he was killing the plan. We’ll see what happens.

The strongest argument for public viewing is accountability. Citizens who support capital punishment should understand what they authorize. “Death sentence” is an abstraction; an execution is a physical act performed by people acting for the government.

Concealing that reality because it is disturbing can insulate policy from informed judgment. Seeing an execution might strengthen support for capital punishment or weaken it. Neither response should be assumed, and neither should determine whether accurate information is available.

Nor should supporters of viewing automatically be dismissed as bloodthirsty. Some may want independent scrutiny, not entertainment. A recording could reveal whether an official description matches what happened.

The strongest argument against livestreaming is not simply that death is unpleasant. It is that accountability does not necessarily require unrestricted, real-time exposure of someone’s final moments.

In 2001, the Justice Department arranged closed-circuit viewing of Timothy McVeigh’s execution for designated Oklahoma City bombing survivors and victims’ relatives. Attendance was restricted to adults, and recording devices were prohibited to prevent public distribution. That was controlled access, not an invitation to the world.

The BBC interviewed Fort Hood survivor Alonzo Lunsford, who supports Hasan’s execution and viewing by affected families and survivors, but questioned allowing everyone to watch. Supporting a sentence and supporting a public broadcast are separate positions.

The distinction matters when considering footage of ICE encounters, shootings, or vehicles striking people. Such recordings may test official accounts and identify questions requiring investigation. But incidents need individual examination; a clip cannot establish everything outside the frame. A witness recording an unfolding encounter differs from a scheduled execution whose setting and broadcast the government controls.

There are potential harms to viewers. The Department of Veterans Affairs reports a relationship between watching traumatic-event coverage and stress symptoms. It cautions that the relationship is not fully understood: distressed people may seek more coverage, rather than exposure alone causing distress. This does not establish that one execution broadcast would traumatize every viewer.

The VA also notes that media attention can burden families, while repeated viewing may reinforce images of death and damage for people already affected. Public curiosity is not the same as public necessity.

The soldiers carrying out the sentence deserve consideration, too. A 2002 study of 50 Louisiana correctional officers involved in executions found conflicted feelings and emotional difficulty; the officers generally were not clinically depressed. The VA identifies killing or harming others as potentially morally injurious when the experience conflicts with deeply held values. Neither source predicts these soldiers’ reactions.

What does the Army owe personnel whose actions could become permanent public footage? Identity protection and confidential support should be part of planning. The military must consider whether broadcasting reinforces professional accountability—or turns soldiers into performers in a display of power.

Then comes the recording’s afterlife. Footage could support journalism, historical documentation, or criticism of government conduct. It could also become mocking clips, celebratory compilations, propaganda, or commercial entertainment. Government should not promise control over every subsequent use.

Prediction markets raise another question. No market specifically tied to Hasan’s execution or its broadcast has been verified for this column. If such markets emerge, officials should distinguish contracts about broadcast authorization from those tied to execution timing, complications, or manner of death. Predicting policy and creating a financial stake in someone’s dying process deserve different scrutiny.

These possibilities make “Why live?” central. Independent witnesses and a verified recording might provide scrutiny without immediate worldwide distribution. Recording, releasing footage, and livestreaming are three decisions—not one.

American values do not supply an automatic answer. Accountability argues against concealment; human dignity and restraint argue against making death a public attraction. Justice for victims should not become a promise of closure or an invitation to celebrate suffering.

Before approving a broadcast, Trump should require a clear public purpose, legal review, meaningful safeguards, and an explanation of why alternatives are insufficient. That explanation should address the original audience, families, participating soldiers, and people encountering edited copies long afterward. The broadcast’s intended purpose cannot be the only consideration in weighing its effects. The question is whether watching would help us understand government power—or turn its exercise into something we consume.

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Phil Huber is a retired Army Reserve colonel and former federal civil servant who writes about civic education, public accountability and national security. He lives in Fredericksburg.

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