FXBG Advance

FXBG Advance

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Rabson, Steve's avatar
Rabson, Steve
20m

Readers would like to know the writer's own opinion on these issues--public execution and the death penalty.

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Books of Leo's avatar
Books of Leo
2hEdited

A good article.

Points I think are worth considering.

This article is well thought out, rational, objective and appears a sober assessment of the question(s) being considered. I would be surprised if anyone could disagree with that statement.

But because of it, it brings up other facts and questions.

I have seen no evidence that either Secretary Hegseth, nor President Trump made similar assessments.

Doesn't the fact that is the not only the case here, but the normal procedure for most of their decisions call into question not only their judgement, fitness, and character - but also that of those who have continued to actively support them and their party/cult's power?

Glenn Youngkin, Jason Miyares, Tara Durant, Deuantey Diggs all still proudly display an R by their name, don't they? Seems that choice should reflect on them as well, and the folks that keep choosing them and him.

You made this sober assessment of a life and death decision that not only has the effects you mention, but also ripples into America's prestige when our policies only align with despots such as Iran and Saudi Arabia.

And even those two horrible examples of totalitarianism can both maintain the moral high ground in that at least their policies are long standing and uniformly applied, not whims which are to provide spectacle and to stir our basest instincts.

A spectacle which doesn't appear to be coincidental in its timing just before an election.

Further, we should question how we endanger any Americans captured by our enemies in the future. Are we no better than Al-Qeada when we publicly display the killing of an enemy?

Is it wise to create a public martyr of a paralyzed man? Where's the evidence that a sober assessment was performed based on these questions as you've done above?

What does it say when one man, or two men - not in an emergency -but on a whim; can make such momentous decisions for our society with little oversight, checks, or balance?

How can that not be the definition of a totalitarian state?

And as someone who has witnessed death on multiple occasions as a hunter, fisherman, and former paramedic with 15 years of service - I feel there is another aspect that has not been adequately covered.

We, as a society, have made another change we no longer recognize. As anyone else with such experience, such as a nurse, doctor, farmer will tell you; should they pause to consider it.

Which, I suspect for many, not only have they considered it, they've spent long times thinking about it. I know I have. Their humanity requires it.

In that watching a filmed recording of a death or suffering is not the same as experiencing it.

We shouldn't forget that.

It inures us to real violence and death in a way that leaves us indifferent. Some end up even taking pleasure in it. Or think they do. Until they actually do experience. it

Oftentimes, they ain't so perky after that.

Secretary Hegseth is one that strikes me as not quite as tough as he makes out. Could be his makeup, I dunno.

Though for both him and Trump, there is every evidence of sufficient cruelty there. They have shown to them, some lives are much, much cheaper than others. Particularly their own.

Still, difference between having it done and doing it yourself. Easy to talk tough when you'll be sending better men and women to do it for you. Getting to be that that's the American way, ain't it?

Anyway.

There's a cost to a society in that as well.

In that it becomes easier to lessen the value of a life when you don't have to truly experience what witnessing, causing, or attempting to prevent death entails.

How many of our police shows have one or more scenes of violence per hour? Per minute? Often with the reality and gruesomeness blithely skipped over because it IS upsetting.

True death is anything but sanitary. No matter how many shows you've watched, books you've read.

Not only the images, but the smells, the sounds, the feel of rigor and cold in what was once living.

A burnt body, the putrefaction of a 3 day old body, agonal breathing, a drowned child, the pleas and agony of the dying, the pleas and agony of their loved ones.

Watching the body of a man who you used to deliver newspapers to raising his hand a foot above his hospital bed 10 minutes after the emergency room doctor called his death, and 3 hours after you started giving him CPR. Because parts of his brain haven't the message yet.

I've spent the better part of 40 years trying to forget such memories. Or at least understand them. Respect them. Learn from them.

But one of the most lasting lessons I've learned is there is a true difference between watching an image of a death, particularly one where it is edited to fit a narrative by someone with an agenda of glorifying it; and actually being present for one.

So, with the exception of those who were related to the victims, those with the duty to perform the act, or who are there as witnesses for the public such as journalists, scholars, etc., I don't believe anyone should see these things.

And certainly not casually or for political gain.

As with so many of the actions of this cult, we find that the main things we do when we follow them is cheapen and harm ourselves. You'd think we'd all learned by now.....anyway, thanks for writing.

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