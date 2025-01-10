By Adele Uphaus

MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT

Email Adele

Here’s an overview of bills introduced in the General Assembly this session by local state senators.

Share

Richard Stuart

Stuart, a Republican, represents Senate District 25, which includes part of Spotsylvania County, as well as all of Caroline and King George counties and a number of other counties in the Northern Neck.

He has introduced, as chief patron, the following bills, which have all been referred to committee:

Bryce Reeves

Reeves, a Republican, represents the 28th Senate District, which includes a portion of Spotsylvania County. He’s introduced 10 bills, which have been referred to committee.

Local senators Tara Durant, a Republican who represents District 27 (which includes all of Fredericksburg City and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania), and Jeremy McPike, a Democrat representing District 29 (which includes north Stafford) have not introduced any legislation as chief patron, as of January 10.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

Local Obituaries

To view local obituaries or to send a note to family and loved ones, please visit the link that follows.

Read last week's obituaries

Support Award-winning, Locally Focused Journalism

$8 a month supports great journalism

The FXBG Advance cuts through the talking points to deliver both incisive and informative news about the issues, people, and organizations that daily affect your life. And we do it in a multi-partisan format that has no equal in this region. Over the past year, our reporting was:

First to break the story of Stafford Board of Supervisors dismissing a citizen library board member for “misconduct,” without informing the citizen or explaining what the person allegedly did wrong.

First to explain falling water levels in the Rappahannock Canal.

First to detail controversial traffic numbers submitted by Stafford staff on the Buc-ee’s project

Our media group also offers the most-extensive election coverage in the region and regular columnists like:

And our newsroom is led by the most-experienced and most-awarded journalists in the region — Adele Uphaus (Managing Editor and multiple VPA award-winner) and Martin Davis (Editor-in-Chief, 2022 Opinion Writer of the Year in Virginia and more than 25 years reporting from around the country and the world).

For just $8 a month, you can help support top-flight journalism that puts people over policies.

Your contributions 100% support our journalists.

Help us as we continue to grow!

Support FXBG Advance for $8 a month