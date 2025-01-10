An Overview of Bills Introduced by Local State Senators
By Adele Uphaus
MANAGING EDITOR AND CORRESPONDENT
Here’s an overview of bills introduced in the General Assembly this session by local state senators.
Richard Stuart
Stuart, a Republican, represents Senate District 25, which includes part of Spotsylvania County, as well as all of Caroline and King George counties and a number of other counties in the Northern Neck.
He has introduced, as chief patron, the following bills, which have all been referred to committee:
SB 806: This bill would repeal the State Air Pollution Control Board's authority to implement low-emissions and zero-emissions vehicle standards that apply for vehicles with a model year of 2025 and later. This bill has been referred to the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources.
SB 845: This would remove the sunset on elevated standard deduction amounts for single individuals and married persons that is scheduled to expire for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2026. This has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations.
SB 896: This would remove the requirement that a copy of a notice of appeal to the Court of Appeals in a criminal case be mailed or delivered to the Attorney General. The bill has been referred to the Commitee on Courts of Justice.
SB 899: This would authorize a locality to include in its zoning ordinance provisions for (i) requiring proposed data center developments to submit water use estimates and (ii) considering water use when making rezoning and special use permit decisions related to data center development. This has been referred to the Commitee on Local Government.
SB 918: This would state that provisions regarding driving or operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or while under the age of 21 after illegally consuming alcohol do not apply to anyone driving on their residential property. This has been referred to the Committee on Courts of Justice.
SB 923: This bill would prohibit the Department of Environmental Quality from issuing a Virginia Water Protection Permit for a surface water withdrawal if more than five percent of the nonconsumptive volume of such withdrawal will be returned to a different major river basin. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Agriculture, Conservation, and Natural Resources.
SB 926: This bill would add officers of the Virginia Marine Police to the definition of law-enforcement officer, which means that the punishment for committing an assault and battery on such an officer who is engaged in the performance of his public duties is elevated from a Class 1 misdemeanor to a Class 6 felony. This has been referred to the Commitee on Courts of Justice.
SB 928: This would provide membership in the State Police Officers' Retirement System to conservation police officers in the Department of Wildlife Resources for service earned on or after July 1, 2026. This has been referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations.
SB 930: This would direct the Virginia Institute of Marine Science to study the cumulative impacts of surface water intakes on aquatic fauna and water quality in the Chesapeake Bay and its major Virginia tributaries. This bill has been referred to the Committee on Rules.
SB 933: Allows the Marine Resources Commission to issue licenses or permits to any person to take or catch fish, shellfish, or marine organisms with a trawl net, drag net, or similar device within the three-mile limit of the Virginia Atlantic shoreline for the shrimp and horseshoe crab fisheries.
SB 956: Removes the requirement that the Central Criminal Records Exchange report to the Governor and General Assembly on or before November 1 of each year on the status of unapplied criminal history record information and any updates to fingerprinting policies and procedures. This has been referred to the Committee on Courts of Justice.
SB 958: Directs the Director of the Department of Conservation and Recreation to establish a reserve fund within the Virginia Water Quality Improvement Fund to be used when annual general fund revenue collections do not exceed the official revenue estimates. The bill has been referred to the agriculture committee.
SB 969: Amends the definition of "surface mineral mine" in the Mineral Mine Safety Act to exclude excavation or grading when conducted solely in aid of onsite farming or construction and under certain conditions enumerated in the bill. This has been referred to the agriculture committee.
SB 976: Removes the authority to make commitments related to accelerated permitting, property tax classifications, and other such issues in an agreement between a qualified company and a locality for purposes of the Cloud Computing Cluster Infrastructure Grant Fund. This bill has been referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology.
SB 1000: Increases the fair market value compensation amounts for livestock and poultry killed or injured by dogs from $750 to $1,000 per animal and from $10 to $25 per fowl. The bill has been referred to the agriculture committee.
Bryce Reeves
Reeves, a Republican, represents the 28th Senate District, which includes a portion of Spotsylvania County. He’s introduced 10 bills, which have been referred to committee.
SB 859: This legislation would permit school boards to adopt a policy permitting certain individuals or groups to provide, on a volunteer basis, student life counseling or support services, as defined by the bill, on school property after regular school hours. This has been referred to the Senate Committee on Education and Health.
SB 860: This bill would increase from 52 weeks to 500 weeks the maximum duration after the date of diagnosis that workers' compensation benefits are payable for post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety disorder, or depressive disorder incurred by law-enforcement officers and firefighters acting in the line of duty. This bill has been referred to the Committee on Commerce and Labor.
SB 861: Specifies that the definition of law-enforcement officer that currently applies for the crime of assault and battery of a law-enforcement officer shall be used for the purposes of the crimes related to escaping from jail or custody of a law-enforcement officer. This has been referred to the Committee on Courts of Justice.
SB 862: Directs the Virginia Lottery Board to adopt regulations to establish and implement a set-off debt collection program in accordance with the provisions of the Setoff Debt Collection Act, wherein certain casino gaming prizes shall be subjected to delinquent debts of agencies and institutions of the Commonwealth. This has been referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology.
SB 863: This would increase the minimum age required to participate in fantasy contests from 18 to 21 years. This has been referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology.
SB 864: This bill would amend the definition of "breakage" for the purposes of horse racing, other than historical horse racing, to mean the odd cents by which the amount payable on each dollar wagered exceeds one cent. It’s been referred to the Committee on General Laws and Technology.
SB 865: This would remove the current cap of $40,000 of military benefits that may be subtracted from Virginia taxable income for taxable years beginning on and after January 1, 2026. Referred to the Committee on Finance and Appropriations.
SB 866: This bill would increase from five to 10 years the amount of time a licensed real estate broker or salesperson must be actively engaged in the profession in order to serve as a member of the Real Estate Board. Referred to the Commitee on General Laws and Technology.
SB 867: This bill would require the State Treasurer to exercise due diligence to locate the owner of unclaimed funds or abandoned property previously paid or delivered to the State Treasurer or his designee. This has been referred to the Committee on General Laws.
SB 868: This would permit the sale of containers of spirits that are 16 ounces or less or with alcohol content no greater than 15% by volume for on- or off-premises consumption. This has been referred to the Committee on Rehabilitation and Social Services.
Local senators Tara Durant, a Republican who represents District 27 (which includes all of Fredericksburg City and parts of Stafford and Spotsylvania), and Jeremy McPike, a Democrat representing District 29 (which includes north Stafford) have not introduced any legislation as chief patron, as of January 10.
